Market Report, "Paper & Paperboard in North America", Published

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Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Paper & Paperboard in North America industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the North America paper & paperboard market. Includes market size data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- The paper and paperboard market measures a country or region's total use of paper and paperboard. Paper and paperboard include newsprint, printing and writing paper, packaging paper, household and sanitary paper, and other paper and paperboard. Volumes represent the consumption of paper and paperboard in tons, and values are calculated using average annual selling price of paper and paperboard per ton multiplied by consumption volumes. Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant annual average 2012 exchange rates.
- The South African renewable energy market had total revenues of $0.1bn in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.3% between 2008 and 2012.
- Market consumption volumes declined with a CARC of -2.7% between 2008, to reach a total of 85.8 million units in 2012.
- The performance of the market is forecast to decline further but with a slower pace, with an anticipated CARC of -1.1% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $71.5bn by the end of 2017.
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Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the paper & paperboard market in North America
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the paper & paperboard market in North America
Leading company profiles reveal details of key paper & paperboard market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the North America paper & paperboard market with five year forecasts
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the North America economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the North America paper & paperboard market by value in 2012?
What will be the size of the North America paper & paperboard market in 2017?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the North America paper & paperboard market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
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