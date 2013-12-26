Market Report, "Passenger Airlines in China - a Snapshot (2013)", Published

Recently published research from Mintel, "Passenger Airlines in China - a Snapshot (2013)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- Passenger Airlines in China by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2013. This market covers domestic and international airline passengers. Market size is based on numbers of passengers taking off or landing in the country. Market size for Passenger Airlines in China is given in passenger with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for China. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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