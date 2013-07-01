Market Report, "Payment Card Competitor Tracker: January 2013", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Payment Card Competitor Tracker: January 2013" from Datamonitor, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- The Payment Card Competitor Tracker provides expert analysis and opinion on the strategic moves of leading competitors in the payment card market. Produced on a monthly basis, the Tracker is a global product and covers over 150 players, including American Express, Barclaycard, Capital One, Citigroup, Discover, GE Money, First Data, HSBC, JCB, MasterCard, Standard Chartered, and Visa.
Scope of this Report
- Gain invaluable information on your key competitors in one concise document, and track long-term trends using the interactive news database.
- Sharpen your strategy by implementing the best market, product, competitor, and strategic developments of leading global players.
- Learn the Datamonitor Cards & Payments Team's view on the most important competitor developments in the month.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
American Express's plan to restructure its business - chiefly its corporate travel unit - is a defensive move by the payment provider to align itself with the growing consumer preference for technology-based services. The move also reinforces wider company developments, shedding some light on American Express's long-term strategy.
PayPal recently launched its mobile-based instore payment service in Australia, with 20 outlets going live at the end of 2012. The service is very similar to Square's Wallet, and may be indicative of a global sprint by PayPal to corner the market before Square has time to expand beyond the US.
The introduction of checkout fees for credit card transactions in the US highlights a significant shift in the payments landscape, with merchants now able to pass on processing fees to credit card holders. The impact of such fees on card usage rates are, however, likely to be minimal.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What have been the key new product developments in the industry this month, particularly in contactless, mobile, online, and prepaid?
- Which players are leading the way with these new developments, and where are they occurring?
- How have trends in competitor activity changed over time, and which regions are becoming more active?
- What are the top developments in the past month and what do they mean for my business?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Payment Card Competitor Tracker: February 2013
- Payment Card Competitor Tracker: January 2012
- Payment Card Competitor Tracker: February 2012
- Payment Card Competitor Tracker: October 2012
- Payment Card Competitor Tracker: September 2012
- Payment Card Competitor Tracker: November 2012
- Payment Card Competitor Tracker: December 2012
- Payment Card Competitor Tracker: December 2011
- Wealth Management Competitor Tracker: January 2012
- Competitor Market Shares and Developments in the UK Payment Card Market