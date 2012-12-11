Market Report, "PCs: Global Industry Guide", Published

New Computer Technology research report from MarketLine is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2012 -- PCs: Global Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the PCs industry. It includes detailed data on market size and segmentation, textual analysis of the key trends and competitive landscape, and profiles of the leading companies. This incisive report provides expert analysis on a global, regional and country basis.
Scope of the Report
- Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation
- Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies
- Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards
- Covers the Global, European and Asia-Pacific markets as well as individual chapters on 5 major markets (France, Germany, Japan, the UK and the US).
- Includes a five-year forecast of the industry
Highlights
The global PCs market shrank by 9.6% in 2011 to reach a value of $160,730.7 million.
In 2016, the global PCs market is forecast to have a value of $144,643.4 million, a decrease of 10% since 2011.
The global PCs market shrank by 0.6% in 2011 to reach a volume of 295.8 million units.
In 2016, the global PCs market is forecast to have a volume of 431 million units, an increase of 45.7% since 2011.
Mobile pc is the largest segment of the global PCs market, accounting for 61% of the market's total volume.
Americas accounts for 40.3% of the global PCs market value.
HP is the leading player in the global PCs market, generating a 16.2% share of the market's volume.
