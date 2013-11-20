Fast Market Research recommends "Performance of China Railway Locomotive & Motor Train Unit Manufacturing Industry, 2007-2012" from CRI, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- In China, railway locomotive & motor train unit manufacture refers to the activity of producing powered locomotives and motor train units that are drived by external power supply, storage batteries, compression ignition engines or other methods to tow railway vehicles. Meanwhile, it also refers to manufacturing passenger vehicles, trucks and other special railway vehicles that are used in transporting passengers and commodities.
Railway locomotives and motor train units include:
- diesel locomotives, electric locomotives, steam locomotives
- monolayer or bi-layer railway coaches, sleeping carriages, dining cars, luggage barrows, mail cars, power cars, etc.
- subway electric passenger trains and other motor train units
- boxcars, gondola cars, articulated cars, railway tankers, insulated trucks, etc.
- special railway vehicles for conveying fresh food, automobiles, cement, etc.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Through this report, the readers can acquire the following information:
- Numbers of Employees and Enterprises in China Railway Locomotive & Motor Train Unit Manufacturing Industry, 2007-2012
- Information About Assets, Liabilities,
- Performance of the Industry in 2007-2012
- Solvency, Performance, Profitability and Development Ability of the Industry
- Industrial Supply and Demand
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