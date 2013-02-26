New Financial Services research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- Ireland has a booming domestic and international insurance industry comprising life, non-life, reinsurance, captive and intermediary activities. The country acts as a major jurisdiction for domiciling head office insurance companies focusing on the European Economic Area (EEA) markets. Many foreign insurance and reinsurance groups have relocated to Ireland since 2008, including Willis Group Holdings Limited, Beazley Group plc, Zurich and XL Capital Limited.
Key Highlights
- The Irish private health insurance market witnessed a rapid fall in the number of insurance policies sold during the review period (2008–2012). This was largely due to increases in premium costs and the unfavorable economic and business conditions caused by Ireland’s sovereign debt crisis.
- Ireland has an attractive taxation policy, which has been a key factor in the emergence of the country as an attractive location for the insurance business. Ireland has a corporation tax rate of 12.5%, which is low compared to that of many other EU member states.
- The life insurance segment accounted for the largest share of 58.9% of the written premium of the overall insurance industry in 2012.
- Insurance brokers accounted for the largest share of 58.9% of personal accident and health insurance written premiums generated through distribution channels in 2012.
- The Irish personal accident and health insurance segment is less fragmented and competitive compared to the life and non-life segments.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the personal accident and health insurance segment in Ireland:
- It provides historical values for the Irish personal accident and health insurance segment for the report’s 2008–2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2013–2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in the Irish personal accident and health insurance segment, along with forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for personal accident and health insurance products in Ireland
- Using Porter’s industry-standard “Five Forces” analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Ireland for the personal accident and health insurance segment
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance segment in Ireland and its growth prospects
- It profiles the top personal accident and health insurance companies in Ireland and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Companies Mentioned in this Report: VHI Healthcare, Aviva Health Insurance Ireland, Quinn Insurance
