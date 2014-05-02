New Insurance market report from Timetric: "Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Latvia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- The Latvian personal accident and health segment declined significantly during the review period (2008-2012), at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -6.4%, primarily due to economic contraction following the global financial crisis. This affected the segment's largest category, health insurance, causing reduced government spending on healthcare. However, in November 2013, the Latvian government made health insurance mandatory.
This is anticipated to increase awareness of health insurance in the country, thereby increasing demand for health insurance products over the forecast period (2012-2017). The growing business environment, the tax benefits associated with life and health insurance products, Latvia's entry into the eurozone, and rising demand for personal accident, travel and health insurance are all anticipated to support the growth of Latvian personal accident and health insurance. The segment is anticipated to record a forecast-period CAGR of 10.3%.
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Report Highlights
- The Latvian personal accident and health insurance segment declined significantly during the review period, at a CAGR of -6.4%.
- Health insurance, the segment's largest category, declined significantly during the review period.
- Tax exemptions are a key driver for individuals to invest in health insurance.
- The Latvian personal accident and health insurance segment comprises domestic and foreign insurers.
- Healthcare services will be mandatory in the country from July 1, 2014.
Report Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the personal accident and health insurance segment in Latvia:
- It provides historical values for the Latvian personal accident and health insurance segment for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period.
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Latvian personal accident and health insurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2017.
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions.
- It analyses the various distribution channels for personal accident and health insurance products in Latvia.
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Latvia for the personal accident and health insurance segment.
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance segment in Latvia and its growth prospects.
- It profiles the top personal accident and health insurance companies in Latvia and outlines the key regulations affecting them.
Reasons to Get this Report
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Ergo Latvija Dz?v?ba, AAS Balta, BTA Insurance Company SE, Baltikums, AAS Gjensidige Baltic, Compensa Life Vienna Insurance Group SE, Mandatum Life Insurance Baltic SE, MetLife Amplico, SEB Dz?v?bas Apdrosin?sana
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