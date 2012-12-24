Market Report, "Peru Mining Report Q4 2012", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Peru Mining Report Q4 2012" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- We maintain our view that Peru's mining sector will grow steadily over our forecast period, driven primarily by investment into copper and gold mining projects. We forecast Peru's mining sector to grow by 4.2% in 2012, reaching a value of US$18.7bn. With a large number of projects in early development and construction phases, the sector presents promising growth opportunities for miners of a wide array of minerals. Peru is a globally significant producer of several base and precious metals and we expect this mineral diversification to benefit miners exploring for and developing new deposits.
With one of the strongest project pipelines in the Americas region, copper projects account for the largest proportion of new mine projects and expansions in Peru. The sector is dominated by global copper mining majors including Southern Copper, Freeport McMoRan and Xstrata, which are currently seeking to boost output through expanding existing operations and undertaking new investment projects. That said, investment into precious metals projects will continue to support growth and further bolstered by our expectation for prices to remain elevated by historical standards. Though Peru will remain a key global producer of other metals such as tin, zinc and silver, we see more modest production growth for these minerals in the coming years. Market fundamentals for these metals are less favourable for investors to seek new projects.
We expect Peru to be one of the brightest spot for mining investment in the Americas region. The country's favourable mining business environment will remain so as President Humala seeks to maintain foreign investment interest while increasing social spending. We highlight the revamped tax scheme in 2011 as a positive sign for the sector, as mining interests were involved in the negotiations and the tax retains the sector's competitiveness. On the other hand, we recognise that sustained mining protests could put projects on hold. The strong public outcry over the environmental and social impact of mining activities will hinder the development of large scale projects, as exemplified by the recent forced suspension of Newmont's Conga mine. Although the government will likely remain under pressure to place greater restrictions on mining projects, we expect the Humala administration to maintain its supportive stance towards the mining industry given its paramount importance to the country's economy.
