Market Report, "Peru Real Estate Report Q3 2012", published

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2012 -- The Peru Real Estate report examines the Commercial Office, Retail, Industrial and Construction segments throughout the country in the context of our bullish outlook for the economy and buoyant investor outlook.
With a focus on the principal cities of Lima and Arequipa, the report covers the rental market performance in terms of rates and yields over the past 18 months and examines how best to maximise returns in the commercial real estate market, while minimising investment risk and exploring the impact of strong economic growth and rising demand. The outlook for Peru's property market is positive, underpinned by strong economic and sector fundamentals. Construction activity dipped in mid-2011 but has bounced back quickly.
BMI forecasts Real GDP growth of 4.8% in Peru in 2012. Economic growth is largely driven by domestic consumption, business confidence, exports and construction. This sound backdrop provides strong support for property demand.
Key Points:
- Among other partnerships in the region, China, has become Peru's second largest trading partner for imports and exports, as its appetite for minerals has enabled the country to make significant trade inroads into Latin America. An improved free trade agreement (FTA) between Mexico and Peru has led Mexican entrepreneurs to venture into the Peruvian market thanks to growing political stability.
- The hotel and tourism sector is expected to benefit from considerable new investment and development in 2012, as tourism arrivals continue to grow.
- Rising domestic concerns over Peru's security situation, as well as social conflict stemming from the country's substantial mining interests will continue to dominate President Ollanta Humala's agenda over the coming year.
- Peruvian growth will be among the strongest in Latin America over the medium term on the back of a growing consumer base and robust mining and infrastructure project pipelines
