Market Report, "PET Bottles: Fortunes in Europe and Asia Pacific", Published

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2012 -- The PET bottle is keeping a strong position in 2012, with significant volume gains in soft drinks, especially bottled water. This trend is especially obvious in developing economies, where there is a strong move from consumption of tap water towards bottled water. PET bottle sizing is seeing innovation in various product categories, bringing new opportunities for PET through offering convenient solutions for consumers. Sustainability is becoming more important both for consumers and manufacturer...
Euromonitor International's PET Bottles: Fortunes in Europe and Asia Pacific global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the packaging market, highlights the effect of emerging geographies, categories and consumer trends on the packaging landscape. It identifies the leading pack types, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the packaging market - be they packaging innovations, consumption growth, category switching, economic/lifestyle influences, legislation or environmental issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
