Market Report, "Pet Care in China", Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Pet Care in China", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- In 2013, pet care in China is set to record a healthy growth in both value and volume terms. Besides the positive growth of GDP in China in 2012 and 2013, pet care sales are driven by the increasing pet population, prepared food percentage for pets and demand for premium products. The total population of pets including dogs, cats and other pets is growing stably in China in 2013 due to increasing number of households of couples without children. The percentages of prepared food for dogs and...
Euromonitor International's Pet Care in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Pet Food, Pet Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Pet Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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