Market Report, "Pet Care in the Czech Republic", Published

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2012 -- Sales of pet food and pet care products continue to grow dynamically in the Czech Republic despite economic difficulties. The number of dog and cat owners feeding their pets with prepared food is increasing and an ever widening range of pet food and pet care products are available in the country. However, unlike in developed European countries, the sales share of prepared food relative to the cat and dog population is low. Consequently, there is still significant potential for further value and...
Euromonitor International's Pet Care in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Pet Food, Pet Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Pet Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
