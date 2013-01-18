Market Report, "Pet Products in Belgium", Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Pet Products in Belgium", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2013 -- ased on provisional estimates, the pet humanisation and premiumisation trends are set to continue having a positive effect on the development of pet products in Belgium during 2012. The country's pet owners are set to remain willing to provide their pets with the best products available. Elaborate pet beds, pet clothing and pet treats shaped like human food are just a few examples which show that pet animals are now considered not just animals but as cherished family members in many Belgian...
Euromonitor International's Pet Products in Belgium report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Cat Litter, Other Pet Products, Pet Dietary Supplements, Pet Healthcare.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Pet Products market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
