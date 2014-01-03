Market Report, "Pet Products in Indonesia", Published

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Pet Products in Indonesia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- Pet products is expected to enjoy higher value growth during 2013, with rising demand supported by rising disposable income levels among Indonesian pet owners and changing attitudes towards pets. This involves pets increasingly being treated as companions, friends and fully-fledged family members rather than just animals. In addition, the increasingly wide availability of a variety of pet products in categories including cat litter, pet healthcare, pet dietary supplements and other pet products...
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Euromonitor International's Pet Products in Indonesia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Cat Litter, Other Pet Products, Pet Dietary Supplements, Pet Healthcare.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Pet Products market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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