Market Report, "Pharmacy Retail Market in India 2013", Published

Recently published research from Netscribes, "Pharmacy Retail Market in India 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- The new report, 'Pharmacy Retail Market in India', elaborates the changing role of pharmacy outlets and the gradual progression it is seeing towards building an organized format. The market is sustainable and is projected towards significant growth due to the already existing varied disease profile as well as the emerging new diseases and the growing population size being affected by such diseases.
The pharmacy sector forms the second largest share in the Indian healthcare sector. The sector sources its products through institutional and non institutional sales. The institutional sales is the sale of pharmaceuticals to hospitals, nursing homes and other such health institutions that purchase bulk drugs at discounted prices that results in partial decline in profit margin of manufacturers. Whereas, non institutional sales takes place through retail stores that happen to be the only form of sales channel that reaches directly to consumers and is a major source of revenue earning for the sector.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The pharmacy sector in India is highly regulated yet the sector suffers from circulation of sub standard and counterfeit drugs which hampers the retail segment of the business. Measures are being taken by the pharmacy regulatory bodies of the country to control the menace as it hampers the revenue earning drastically. The government is also taking major initiatives to provide medicines at subsidized rates as well as engage in tele consultation services and distribution of medicines in the rural belt.
The pharmacy retail industry in India is operates majorly in the unorganized format and is currently having approximately 12 major players operating in organized format. However, most organized players are operative regionally and are far from having a pan India presence. A variety of value added services are being incorporated by the organized players to attract a larger market share and initiatives are being taken to engage customers in brand loyalty.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Apollo Pharmacy Ltd., Dialforhealth India Ltd., VIVA - Your Family Chemist, Emami Frank Ross Ltd., Guardian Lifecare Pvt. Ltd., Medica Health Shoppe, MedPlus Health Services Pvt. Ltd., Muthu Pharmacy Pvt., 98.4deg, Religare Wellness Ltd., The Himalaya Drug Company, Trust Chemists and Druggists Ltd.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Pharmacy Retail Market in India 2012
- Russia Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2013
- Airport Retail Trends in Europe, 2012-2013
- Airport Retail Trends in Asia-Pacific, 2012-2013
- Airport Retail Trends of Business Travelers in Europe, 2012-2013
- Airport Retail Trends of Business Travelers in Asia-Pacific, 2012-2013
- Airport Retail Trends of Business Travelers in North America, 2012-2013
- Global Airport Retail Trends, 2012-2013
- Global Business Travelers' Airport Retail Trends, 2012-2013
- Online Shopping Habits of Business Executives in Asia-Pacific, 2012-2013