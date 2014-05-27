New Pharmaceuticals research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2014 -- Parkinson's disease is a progressive condition that is characterized by bradykinesia, muscular rigidity, tremor, and postural instability. As the second most common neurodegenerative disorder, Parkinson's disease may affect individuals of any age but prevalence is increased with age and it is most common in the elderly. Dopaminergic therapies have been fairly effective in treating bradykinesia, but several unmet needs remain. Some needs will be met during the forecast period from 2012-2022, while others, such as the need for disease-modifying drugs, will remain. GlobalData expects that advancements will be made in levodopa administration and that four new molecular entities will be introduced to the market by 2022, these factors along with increased patient numbers from an aging population will drive the market during the forecast period.
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The aging population in Japan is growing at an accelerated rate compared with other countries forecast in this report, accounting for the significant hike in sales during the 10-year forecast, along with low rates of generic substitution. Several products will be launched between 2012 and 2016, with some losing patent life during the same forecast period.
Scope
- Overview of Parkinson's Disease including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.
- Detailed information on the key drugs in Japan including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.
- Sales forecast for the top drugs in Japan from 2012-2022.
- Analysis of the impact of key events as well the drivers and restraints affecting the Japan Parkinson's Disease market.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return
- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for Parkinson's Disease
- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential
- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of drug performance
- Obtain sales forecast for drugs from 2012-2022 in Japan
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Merck, Roche, AbbVie, UCB, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, Orion, Newron, Civitas, Impax, Lundbeck
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