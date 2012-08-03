Market Report, "Piano & Keyboard Manufacturing in the US", Published

Recently published research from IBISWorld, "Piano & Keyboard Manufacturing in the US", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2012 -- Overseas keys: With imports dominating the market, performance for US firms was muted
Firms in this industry manufacture pianos and keyboards, including grand pianos, upright pianos, electronic player pianos and digital pianos. These instruments are manufactured or assembled domestically and sold to US and international markets (e.g. individuals, schools, conservatories and houses of worship) directly or through retail locations, such as musical instrument stores.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Steinway Musical Instruments, Inc., Samick Musical Instrument Co.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Car manufacturing - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide
- Truck Manufacturing - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide
- Chemical Manufacturing - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide
- Motorcycle Manufacturing: Global Industry Guide
- Automotive Manufacturing: Global Industry Guide
- Automotive Manufacturing - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide
- Car manufacturing: Advanced Emerging Markets (Brazil, Hungary, Mexico, Poland, South Africa, Taiwan) Industry Guide
- Chemical Manufacturing: Advanced Emerging Markets (Brazil, Hungary, Mexico, Poland, South Africa, Taiwan) Industry Guide
- Automotive Manufacturing: Advanced Emerging Markets (Brazil, Hungary, Mexico, Poland, South Africa, Taiwan) Industry Guide
- Car manufacturing - Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide