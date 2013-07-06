New Energy research report from GBI Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2013 -- GBI Research, a leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, "Pipeline Industry to 2017 - Rising Global Energy Demand and Increased Shale Gas Exploration Encouraging Growth". The study provides key information and analysis of the oil, gas and product pipeline industry globally. Global key statistics on crude oil, natural gas and petroleum product pipelines is covered in the report. It also covers the geographic analysis on the basis of regions including Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America and South and Central America by each of the pipeline types. Major company profiles and competitive snapshot are also mentioned in the report.
Scope
- Geographic segmentation of the global pipeline market including Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America and South and Central America.
- Key statistics of the global pipeline industry by region such as pipeline length, type, major pipelines and planned pipelines.
- Competitive landscape including market structure, competitive snapshot and profiles of major companies in the pipeline industry in different geographic regions. Key players covered include PetroChina, GAIL India, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Gazprom, Transneft, Naftogaz Ukraine, Sonatrach, Egyptian Natural Gas Company, Nigerian National Petroleum Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, ConocoPhillips, BP p.l.c, Pemex, Repsol and others.
- Analysis of the key happenings, opportunities and challenges in the global pipeline market
Reasons to Get This Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the factors affecting the global pipeline industry.
- Identify key trends and challenges in the global pipeline industry.
- Identify key players best positioned to take advantage of the emerging market opportunities
- Develop business strategies and future plans by understanding of the pipeline industry future trends by region.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
