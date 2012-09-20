Market Report, "Poland Defence & Security Report Q4 2012", Published

New Defense market report from Business Monitor International: "Poland Defence & Security Report Q4 2012"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2012 -- BMI's Poland Defence & Security Report for Q412 examines the country's strategic position in Europe and the wider world. It provides an overview of the contemporary geopolitical challenges facing the country, and the trials it may face in the future. In addition, the report examines the trends witnessed in the country's current and future defence procurement, and considers the order of battle across its armed forces. The intention is to provide a clear and concise discussion of these issues. The report's general conclusion is that while some restraints may exist vis-a-vis Polish defence procurement, broadly speaking the country expects to continue the trend of defence modernisation it commenced at the end of the Cold War, following the dissolution of the Soviet Union.
In the two decades since the end of the Cold War, seeing the collapse of both the Warsaw Pact and the Soviet Union, the country has taken an increasingly active position in international military affairs. As Poland plans to withdraw its combat troops from Afghanistan in the 2014/15 timeframe, in line with NATO's overall goals of ending its military presence there, the country is now contemplating its military posture and doctrine beyond current operations. It seems probable that Poland expects to play an active role in future international military operations at the United Nations, European Union and NATO level. This is particularly true in terms of Special Forces provision which is one of the country's core competencies.
Over the last quarter BMI has revised the following forecasts and views:
- The air force's procurement of a new lead-in jet trainer and the planned purchase of a new medium-lift helicopter are both discussed.
- Similarly, the report includes a summary of the country's possible options pertaining to the purchase of new trucks, armoured infantry fighting vehicles and light strike vehicles for its land forces.
- BMI has also addresses Poland's plans to acquire three new classes of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles.
