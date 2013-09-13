Market Report, "Polishes in South Korea", Published

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- Polishes continued to decline by 3% in current value terms and by 4% in volume terms in 2012. In South Korea, only shoe polish and furniture polish were available at the end of the review period. Both continued to decline due to limited demand in South Korea. Even major players did not introduce new products, expecting declining profitability.
Euromonitor International's Polishes in South Korea market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Floor Polish, Furniture Polish, Metal Polish, Shoe Polish.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Polishes market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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