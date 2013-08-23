Fast Market Research recommends "Polymer Foam Market By Types, Applications & Geography - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018" from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Polymer Foam Market By Types (Polyurethane, Polystyrene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polyolefin, Phenolic, Melamine and Others), Applications (Packaging, Building & Construction, Furniture & Bedding, Automotive, Wind Energy and Others) & Geography - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018
Polymer foam materials are recyclable, lightweight and have better processability. Polymer foams are generally available as open or closed cell structured foams. The cell structures decide the physical nature of foams and is chosen depending on the end-use application. Foams are adaptable to a wide range of temperatures and are available in various levels of hardness. The aforementioned reasons make foams suitable for many applications that demand resistance to extreme temperatures. The performances of foams reinforce their market amongst materials that have been conventionally used, which are now being replaced by polymer foams.
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The polymer foam manufacturing industry focuses to develop new polymer blends and foaming agents. Efforts are being taken to develop an environmental friendly foam process, which would also render the most efficient products and cost optimized manufacturing process. This market is also concerned about the issues in waste disposal, recyclability, flammability and the effect of blowing agents on the environment. Regulations on the use of certain hazardous blowing agents used in making polymer foams pose as a key challenge for manufacturers in various parts of the world.
The global market for polymer foams has grown during the past few years with a high R&D and intra polymer foam substitution trend, driven by cost effectiveness and adaptability of polymer foams in major end-user markets. U.S. and China shared 40.0% of the demand for polymer foams in 2012. Consumption and revenue generation of polymer foams is witnessed to be high in the APAC region, followed by the Western European region.
This study basically aims to estimate the global market of polymer foam for 2013 and to project the expected demand of the same in 2018. This market research study provides a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global polymer foam market. It provides a comprehensive review of major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, winning imperatives, challenges, and key issues in the market. The market is further segmented and forecasted for major regions of North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW). Major countries with market volumes and revenues are covered for each region.
We have used various secondary sources such as encyclopedia, directories, and databases to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the polymer foam market. The primary sources - experts from related industries and suppliers - have been interviewed to obtain and verify critical information as well as to assess the future prospects of polymer foam.
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