Fast Market Research recommends "Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market - Trends and Forecasts to 2018" from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market by Raw Material (EDC & Acetylene), Polymerization Process, Product, End User Industry (Construction, Automotive, Electrical, Packaging, Footwear), Type of Application, & Geography - Trends and Forecasts to 2018
Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) is among the most widely used polymers that finds its place in a diverse range of applications, owing to its properties and price effectiveness. It is manufactured by employing vinyl chloride monomer (VCM) as feedstock, which itself can be manufactured by ethylene dichloride and acetylene; EDC based process is more prevalent due to environmental concerns related to acetylene based route to VCM. More than 90.0% of the PVC production is by suspension resin polymerization process, while some considerable number of processes also use emulsion and bulk polymerization.
The demand for PVC is dominated by the Asia-Pacific region, which is bound to grow, driven primarily by the huge consumpion by China and the potential of the Indian market. The region consumes more than half of the global PVC produced annually, while within the Asia-Pacific, China and India collectively consumed more than 75.0% of the regional demand. Rigid applications of PVC hold a major share in the Asia-Pacific market, but significant investments in phthalate as well as non-phthalate plasticizers indicate a considerable growth for flexible PVC applications in the region. ROW is expected to be the fastest growing PVC market, while Europe is also expected to add significant market demand by 2018, which is driven by strong anticipated growth in Russia and Turkey.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Industry Outlook in Europe to 2017 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Industry Outlook in Asia Pacific to 2017 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Industry Outlook in North America to 2017 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Polymer Foam Market By Types, Applications & Geography - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018
- Plastic Films & Plastic Sheets Market by Application (Flexible & Non-Flexible Packaging, & Non-Packaging) & Type (LDPE, LLDPE, HDPE, CPP, BOPP, Polyester, PVC, Polyamide, EVOH, PLA, PVDC, PVOH, Polycarbonate & Others) - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018
- Chloromethanes Market - Global Trends and Forecasts to 2018
- PVC Industry Outlook in Saudi Arabia to 2017 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Adhesives & Sealants Market By Chemical Type, By Technology, By Applications (Pressure Sensitive Adhesive, Packaging , Construction, Automotive, Woodwork, & Others) & By Geography - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018
- Sodium Reduction Market By Ingredients (Amino Acids, Mineral Salts, Yeast Extracts), Applications (Dairy & Frozen Foods, Bakery & Confectionary, Meat Products, Sauces, Seasonings & Snacks) & Geography - Global Trends & Forecasts To 2018
- Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market - Trends & Forecasts To 2018