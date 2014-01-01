Market Report, "Post Office Financial Services: Emerging Economies", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Post Office Financial Services: Emerging Economies" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/01/2014 -- The financial services sector represents a significant opportunity for much-needed additional revenue for postal operators, either directly or through alliances with financial institutions. Many postal operators are also being urged to offer basic financial services such as payments, savings and microfinance to combat social and financial exclusion, particularly in poorer countries, or to better serve more remote geographical areas and isolated social groups. There is a significant potential for partnerships between postal operators and financial institutions, even in markets where postal operators and postal banks already offer a range of financial services.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- This report provides a comprehensive analysis of postal financial services provided by postal operators across several developed economies
- It profiles the major postal operators across the globe
- It details the different infrastructural, consumer and business drivers affecting the postal financial services industry in various countries across the world
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make a post office financial partnership work for you
- Utilize the ubiquity of post offices
- Gain insight into the key product and market development strategies adopted by postal operators across different countries
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- 2020 Foresight Report: Post Office Financial Services
- Post Office Financial Services: Developed Markets
- Opportunities in Global Post Office Financial Services
- The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- 2020 Foresight Report: The Role of the Domestic Payment Card Network
- Nationwide Financial Services, Inc. - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. (IAG) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Visagar Financial Services Limited (531025) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review