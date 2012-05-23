Market Report, "Power Infrastructure in Europe ", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Power Infrastructure in Europe " from Datamonitor, now available
Scope
- Analyze electricity demand profiles in Europe by country.
- Analyze the latest energy storage technology.
- Get up-to-date information on the development of the smart grid.
- Understand how offshore generation is impacting power infrastructure.
- Understand how the future power infrastructure in Europe will pan out.
Highlights
An assessment of energy flows in 2010 indicates that a large number of countries are dependent on energy exports to meet demand. In this assessment "wheeling," where a country acts as a conduit to energy moving from one country to another, is ignored, since the import flow into the wheeling country would equal the subsequent export flow.
While the pressure is present to develop extensive renewable energy projects across Europe, driven by both public perception and political will, it is likely that conventional generation will continue to be the dominant source of electricity generation for at least the next long-term planning cycle.
To date, the proximity to the shore of the majority of offshore developments has meant that economics have dictated that HVAC transmission technology be used. However, as farm to shore distances increase it is likely that greater use of HVDC will come to the fore.
- What are the leading battery technologies and how are they impacting energy storage?
- How much infrastructure investment will be needed to develop the smart grid?
- What is the current status of the transmission sector in Europe?
- How will offshore generation impact transmission infrastructure in Europe?
- What is the future outlook for the European grid and how will it develop over the next 20 years?
Companies Mentioned in this Report: AREVA SA, European Investment Bank, Gas Natural Fenosa, Hutchison 3G UK Limited, Royal KPN N.V., Schindler Holding Ltd., Unit 4 N.V.
