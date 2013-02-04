Market Report, "Pre-Paid Cards in Argentina", Published

New Financial Services market report from Euromonitor International: "Pre-Paid Cards in Argentina"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- At the end of 2011, the Federal Government announced that transportation tariffs would increase, as a consequence of the removal of subsidies, for those people who did not use a SUBE card, the transportation closed loop pre-paid card launched by the Federal Government in 2009. Since then, the Monedero card (the leading transportation card in 2011) could not compete for new customers within the transportation segment because people only want a SUBE card so that they can pay less for their daily...
Euromonitor International's Pre-Paid Card Transactions in Argentina report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Product coverage: Closed Loop Pre-Paid Card Transactions, Open Loop Pre-Paid Card Transactions.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
- Get a detailed picture of the Pre-Paid Card Transactions market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
