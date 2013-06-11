Market Report, "Pre-Paid Cards in Thailand", Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Pre-Paid Cards in Thailand", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- Pre-paid card consists of two main categories which are closed loop and open loop cards. The number of closed loop cards slightly outweighs open loop cards in circulation in 2012. Major closed loop cards belong to the transportation category. Three major closed loop transportation pre-paid cards are BTS SmartPass, MRT Pass and Easy Pass, while major open loop cards are Smart Purse and True Money. Open loop cards are able to be used within co-partnerships, such as education institutions, movie...
Euromonitor International's Pre-Paid Card Transactions in Thailand report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Closed Loop Pre-Paid Card Transactions, Open Loop Pre-Paid Card Transactions.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Pre-Paid Card Transactions market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Market Opportunities and Emerging Trends in the Prepaid Card Market in BRIC Countries
- Market Opportunities and Emerging Trends in the Prepaid Card Market in Latin America
- Market Opportunities and Emerging Trends in the Prepaid Card Market in Sub-Saharan Africa
- Emerging Opportunities in the Indian Prepaid Card Market: Market Size, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape
- Market Opportunities and Emerging Trends in the Prepaid Card Market in the Middle East
- Emerging Opportunities in Poland's Cards and Payments Industry: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape
- Emerging Opportunities in the Indian Cards and Payments Market: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape
- Emerging Opportunities in New Zealand's Cards and Payments Market: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape
- Emerging Opportunities in Spain's Cards and Payments Industry: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape
- Emerging Opportunities in Vietnam's Cards and Payments Industry: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape