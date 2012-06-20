Market Report, "Pre-Paid Cards in the United Kingdom", Published

New Financial Services research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2012 -- Pre-paid cards faced growing competition from other formats of contactless payment products towards the end of the review period. Mobile phone operator Orange notably launched Quick Tap in May 2011 in partnership with Barclaycard. This enables consumers to make purchases of up to GBP15 by tapping their mobile handset against a contactless reader, using a secure SIM-based form of mobile payments. The service is available on both pay-as-you-go and pay-monthly price plans. One of the most innovative...
Euromonitor International's Pre-Paid Card Transactions in United Kingdom report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Closed Loop Pre-Paid Card Transactions, Open Loop Pre-Paid Card Transactions.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
