Market Report, "Prefabricated Buildings in Latvia to 2016: Market Databook", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Prefabricated Buildings in Latvia to 2016: Market Databook" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- This report is the result of Timetric's extensive market research covering the prefabricated buildings market in Latvia. It contains detailed historic and forecast market value data for the prefabricated buildings market and its categories (Aluminium Buildings, Concrete Buildings, Iron & Steel Buildings, Plastic Buildings and Wood Buildings), including data by domestic production, supply balance, existing stock, imports and exports. 'Prefabricated Buildings in Latvia to 2016: Market Databook' provides an overview and insight into the operating environment of the prefabricated buildings industry in Latvia. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Latvian construction value chain and for new players who are considering entering the market.
Scope
- Overview of the prefabricated buildings market in Latvia
- Historic and forecast market values for the prefabricated buildings market and its categories (Aluminium Buildings, Concrete Buildings, Iron & Steel Buildings, Plastic Buildings and Wood Buildings) for the period 2007 through to 2016
Reasons to Get this Report
- This report provides you with valuable market data for the prefabricated buildings market in Latvia
- This report provides you with a breakdown of market value by domestic production, supply balance, existing stock, imports and exports
- This report allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given for the market
