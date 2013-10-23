Market Report, "Premium Fuels in Europe", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Premium Fuels in Europe" from Verdict Research, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- All of the major fuel retailers in Europe now offer a premium fuel. This report examines why motorists choose to use these products. It provides fuel retailers with a clear understanding of where there is opportunity to develop the premium fuel market, and the scale of that opportunity. It also examines how premium fuels are promoted and supports fuel retailers to better target their marketing.
Scope of this Report:
- Aids understanding of the current premium fuels market in Europe.
- Provides insight into how the premium fuels market will grow, with volume and value forecasts to 2017.
- Allows fuel retailers to target their marketing of premium fuels more effectively by understanding why consumers purchase premium fuels.
Report Highlights:
Premium fuels generally have a small share of the overall fuel market; around 7% of European motorists normally choose to purchase premium unleaded petrol at the service station. The most obvious exception to this is Russia, where 41.2% of motorists normally choose to purchase premium unleaded petrol.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
All of the major fuel retailers' promotional activities for their premium petrol products focus on the enhanced levels of performance that the fuels will deliver, although this may not be presented as the primary benefit. In contrast, premium diesel is marketed primarily on the cleaning properties that it offers.
European motorists continue to purchase premium fuels. Motivations for purchasing premium fuels vary across the EU, but most motorists are driven by the desire to make efficiency savings. This does not match the key messages that fuel retailers convey in their marketing. As a result, fuel retailers need to change the focus of their marketing.
Reasons to Get this Report:
- Which European countries have the biggest market for premium fuels?
- What motivates motorists to purchase or stop purchasing premium fuels?
- Which countries have the greatest potential to develop the premium fuels market?
- How is premium fuel marketed?
- How can the marketing of premium fuels be better targeted in future to boost demand?
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