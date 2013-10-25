Market Report, "Private Healthcare Market in Kannur 2013", Published

New Healthcare market report from Netscribes: "Private Healthcare Market in Kannur 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- Netscribes' latest market research report titled Private Healthcare Market in Kannur 2013 identifies the healthcare scenario in Kannur. The healthcare landscape in Kannur is dotted with both private and public hospitals along with the presence of co-operative hospitals and medical institutions. The district has lived up to the name of curative service provider of Ayurveda, modern medicine and homeopathy system of medicines. Kannur is marked with the presence of both private hospitals and public hospitals. The healthcare facilities provided at these private hospitals easily measure up to International standards. The Government has acknowledged the importance of medical care being provided in the region and has encouraged the development of three forms of treatments namely primary, secondary and tertiary care.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: AKG Memorial Co-operative Hospital, Ashoka Hospital, Christu Raj Hospital, Dhanalakshmi Hospitals Pvt. Ltd., Indira Gandhi Co-Operative Hospital, Kannur Medical College, Koyili Hospital, Madhavrau Scindia Hospital, Mukunda Hospital, Pariyaram Medical College Hospital, Speciality Hospital, Tellicherry Co-operative Hospital
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