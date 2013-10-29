Market Report, "Private Healthcare Market in Perinthalmanna 2013", Published

Recently published research from Netscribes, "Private Healthcare Market in Perinthalmanna 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Netscribes' latest market research report titled Private Healthcare Market in Perinthalmanna 2013 identifies the healthcare scenario in Perinthalmanna. Perinthalmanna is a city and a municipality in Malappuram district in the Indian state of Kerala. Perinthalmanna is distinguished for its renowned hospitals and advanced medical facilities. Its rise as a medical hub can be attributed to its Gulf-triggered economy. People flock to Perinthalmanna as surgeries in this part of Kerala are inexpensive and cost less than half of what they would cost in the metros. Perinthalmanna has progressed tremendously in the last few years owing to its hospital industry. Moreover the hospitals in Perinthalmanna are considered to be the best in the state with respect to the quality of medical services provided as well as availability of latest equipments and technologies.
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Companies Mentioned in this Report: Moulana Hospital, MES Medical College Hospital, E.M.S. Memorial Co-operative Hospital & Research Centre Ltd., Al Shifa Hospital Pvt. Ltd.,
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