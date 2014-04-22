Fast Market Research recommends "Prochymal (Crohn's Disease) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- The Crohn's disease (CD) market is currently very dynamic, with novel biologic therapies on the horizon. These compounds will challenge the current biologics in an attempt to dislodge the stronghold of the TNF inhibitors, as they aim to tap into the lucrative portion of the CD therapeutics market. If their promising safety and efficacy profiles translate to clinical practice once they enter the market, their launch will be to the detriment of the existing market leaders, Remicade (infliximab) and Humira (adalimumab).The loss of patent protection of the anti-TNF marketed brands will allow for the emergence of biosimilars, such as Hospira's Inflectra (infliximab) a Remicade biosimilar. Focusing on country dynamics, Canada and the emerging markets of China and India will also play a key role in driving growth in the long term, with each market forecast to post positive Compound Annual Growth Rates (CAGRs) from 2012 to 2022, primarily due to the anticipated strong uptake of Remicade over the forecast period.
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Osiris Therapeutics is developing Prochymal (remestemcel-L) for the treatment of moderate to severe CD. Prochymal is a preparation of mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) obtained from the bone marrow of healthy donors between the ages of 18 and 30 years, which are cultured and formulated for IV infusion. MSCs have the capacity to form a variety of highly specialized cell types, including bone, cartilage, muscle, tendon, fat, and liver cells, and they also display the ability to assist in tissue repair. Osiris Therapeutics' novel cell-based therapeutic approach aims to address localized inflammation in CD without targeting specific systemic components of the innate and adaptive immune systems, the former being the case with all the existing therapies.
Report Scope
- Overview of Crohn's disease (CD), including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.
- Detailed information on Prochymal including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.
- Sales forecast for Prochymal from 2012 to 2022.
- Sales information covered for the US and Canada
Reasons to Get this Report
- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return
- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for Crohn's disease
- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential
- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of Prochymal performance
- Obtain sales forecast for Prochymal from 2012-2022 in the US Canada
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