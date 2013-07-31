Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Production of Major Appliances: An Irrevocably Shifting Landscape", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- Following the post-recession re-stocking peak in 2010, the global production of major appliances continues growing, although at a much slower pace, thanks to China. Taking Asia Pacific out of the mix, the next region really driving global production growth is Latin America, thanks to a buoyant Brazilian production, challenging Western Europe as the second largest producer.
Euromonitor International's Production of Major Appliances: An Irrevocably Shifting Landscape global briefing offers a comprehensive guide to the retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. The report also identifies the leading companies/brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the competitive landscape - be it new product developments, technological innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Additionally, trade statistics and producer's shares will answer questions on where appliances are produced and where they are being exported to, how quickly these units are moving, which companies are producing how much, and whether all categories are behaving in the same way. Collectively, this gives a complete view in both marketing and production planning strategies. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Major Appliances, Small Appliances.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Appliances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Consumer Appliances in Brazil
- Consumer Appliances in Germany
- Consumer Appliances in China
- Consumer Appliances in Italy
- Consumer Appliances in the US
- Consumer Appliances in Argentina
- Consumer Appliances in Sweden
- Consumer Appliances in Canada
- Consumer Appliances in Poland
- Consumer Appliances in Ukraine