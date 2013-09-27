Market Report, "Prostate Cancer - Pipeline Review, H2 2013", Published

New Pharmaceuticals research report from Global Markets Direct is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- Global Markets Direct's, 'Prostate Cancer - Pipeline Review, H2 2013', provides an overview of the indication's therapeutic pipeline. This report provides information on the therapeutic development for Prostate Cancer, complete with latest updates, and special features on late-stage and discontinued projects. It also reviews key players involved in the therapeutic development for Prostate Cancer. Prostate Cancer - Pipeline Review, Half Year is built using data and information sourced from Global Markets Direct's proprietary databases, Company/University websites, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources, put together by Global Markets Direct's team.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Note*: Certain sections in the report may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data for the indicated disease.
Scope
- A snapshot of the global therapeutic scenario for Prostate Cancer.
- A review of the Prostate Cancer products under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.
- Coverage of products based on various stages of development ranging from discovery till registration stages.
- A feature on pipeline projects on the basis of monotherapy and combined therapeutics.
- Coverage of the Prostate Cancer pipeline on the basis of route of administration and molecule type.
- Key discontinued pipeline projects.
- Latest news and deals relating to the products.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Identify and understand important and diverse types of therapeutics under development for Prostate Cancer.
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and design effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.
- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying players of the most promising pipeline.
- Devise corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Prostate Cancer pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics.
- Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope.
- Modify the therapeutic portfolio by identifying discontinued projects and understanding the factors that drove them from pipeline.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Johnson & Johnson, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Celsion Corporation, Amgen Inc., Sanofi-Aventis, Adherex Technologies Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Eli Lilly and Company, Viralytics Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Bioniche Life Sciences, Inc., Genentech, Inc., Inovio Biomedical Corporation, Bavarian Nordic A/S, Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Biotest AG, GenVec, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., AbGenomics International, Inc., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., Oxford BioMedica plc, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Generex Biotechnology Corporation, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Plexxikon Inc., Amorfix Life Sciences Ltd., Ipsen S.A., Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis AG, Aphios Corporation, Astellas Pharma Inc., BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., GTx, Inc., Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd., Orion Corporation, Pfizer Inc., SuperGen, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Santaris Pharma A/S, Exelixis, Inc., Aduro BioTech, Alfacell Corporation, Bayer AG, MannKind Corporation, Halozyme Therapeutics, Merck KGaA, Advaxis, Inc., Genesis Research and Development Corporation Ltd., Hollis-Eden Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., Anavex Life Sciences Corp., ValiRx Plc, Active Biotech AB, AEterna Zentaris Inc., IMMUNOMEDICS, INC, Antisense Therapeutics Limited, Marshall Edwards, Inc., Bionomics Limited, Molecular Insight Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc., Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., Oncolytics Biotech Inc., Oncothyreon Inc, Compugen Ltd., Osta Biotechnologies Inc., Patrys Limited, Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Medivation, Inc., La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, Telik, Inc., Institute of Cancer Research, Soligenix, Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Champions Biotechnology, Inc., Oncogenex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., ProMetic Life Sciences Inc., Progen Pharmaceuticals Limited, Green Cross Corporation, Innocell Corporation, Threshold Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., Sareum Holdings plc, Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB, Protox Therapeutics Inc., e-Therapeutics plc, RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Hybrigenics S.A., Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merrion Pharmaceuticals Plc, Nanobiotix, Oryzon, Affitech A/S, Debiopharm Group, Colby Pharmaceutical Company, Supratek Pharma Inc., Camurus AB, Fusion Antibodies Ltd, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Phosphagenics Limited, Actis Biologics, Inc, Nerviano Medical Sciences S.r.l., Med Discovery SA, Pro-Cure Therapeutics Limited, Vaxon Biotech, Advantagene, Inc., CureVac GmbH, Alethia Biotherapeutics Inc., GenSpera, Inc., NormOxys, Inc., Ascenta Therapeutics, Inc., Tokai Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Coronado Biosciences, Inc., MacroGenics, Inc., Pervasis Therapeutics, Inc., Antyra, Inc., Pantarhei Bioscience BV, Azaya Therapeutics, Inc., GP Pharm, S.A., IC-MedTech, Inc., Innate Therapeutics Limited, Iconic Therapeutics, Inc., ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc., Angion Biomedica Corp., Jennerex Biotherapeutics, Inc., Axelar AB, Endocyte, Inc., Omnitura Therapeutics Inc., AndroScience Corporation, Pharminox Limited, Thrasos, Inc., KangLaiTe USA, NovaLead Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Esperance Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Mirna Therapeutics, Inc., Omeros Corporation, Transtech Pharma, Inc., PharmaNova Inc., ImmunoVaccine Technologies Inc., Peptron, Inc., Globeimmune, Inc., GENova Biotherapeutics, Inc., NewLink Genetics Corporation, PepTcell Limited, Cellceutix Corporation, PharmaMar, S.A., TVAX Biomedical, LLC, Genetic Immunity, LLC, Quintessence Biosciences, Inc., Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Virax Holdings Limited, Aprea AB., Kinex Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Tigris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Cylene Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Genelux Corporation, Lipopharma, Viventia Biotechnologies Inc., IRX Therapeutics, Inc., Medestea Research & Production S.p.A., Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Advanced Cancer Therapeutics, Elara Pharmaceuticals GmbH, Cancer Therapeutics CRC Pty Ltd, Targa Therapeutics Corp., BioProspecting NB, Inc., Celtic Therapeutics Holdings L.P., Aragon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., BHR Pharma, LLC., iCeutica, Inc., Ausio Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Errant Gene Therapeutics, LLC, Mebiopharm Co., Ltd., Polaris Group, EyeGene, Inc., DEKK-TEC, Inc., Serometrix, LLC, ImQuest Life Sciences, CytoVac A/S
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