Market Report, "Pump and Compressor Manufacturing in Australia", Published

Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2012 -- Pumped up: Renewed growth in key markets gives the industry a boost
Firms in this industry mainly manufacture pumps and pumping systems. Generally, a pump is a device used to move fluids - including liquids, gases and slurries - by physical or mechanical action. Firms in the industry also manufacture air and gas compressors, with the exception of those used in air conditioning and refrigeration.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: GUD Holdings Limited, Weir Group (Australian Holdings) Pty Limited, Danaher Australia Holding Pty Ltd, Flowserve Australia Pty Ltd
