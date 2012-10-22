Market Report, "Qatar Information Technology Report Q3 2012", Published

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Qatar Information Technology Report Q3 2012", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2012 -- BMI View: Qatari IT spending is expected to reach US$511mn in 2012 with BMI downwardly revising its forecast due to macroeconomic factors. However, PC sales are expected to remain strong after the PC market reported strong growth in 2011. The decision to award Qatar the 2022 FIFA World Cup is expected to fuel a new wave of investment, while the government's ICT-2015 strategy will also create opportunities. With its booming economy and ambitious ICT investment programme, Qatar is expected to be the fastest-growing IT market in the Gulf region over BMI's five-year forecast period.
Headline Expenditure Projections
Computer Hardware Sales: US$232mn in 2011 to US$253mn in 2012, +9% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms upwardly revised due to stronger-than-expected sales growth in 2011. Software Sales: US$86mn in 2011 to US$100mn in 2012, +16% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms upwardly revised due to analyst modifications with a stronger strategic focus on software spending.
IT Services Sales: US$130mn in 2011 to US$158mn in 2012, +22% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms upwardly revised due to analyst modification with services outperforming the hardware and software segments.
Risk/Reward Ratings: Qatar's score was 59.3 out of 100.0. Qatar ranks third in our latest RRR table, behind the UAE and Israel but ahead of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. The country also ranks only eighth for its IT market score of 33, but its overall rating was boosted by a high country structure score of 100.
Key Trends And Developments
- Qatar's successful bid to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup has strengthened its ambition to become the world's largest sporting event host and will boost the ongoing development of transport infrastructure as well as the construction of stadiums. Qatari corporations and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are looking to benefit from Qatar's expected infrastructure development and rapid growth and will invest in IT to boost competitiveness.
- Government IT spending, investment and retail sales are expected to trend upwards in 2012 as Qatar's booming economy, driven by elevated energy prices and heavy government expenditure, fuels IT growth. In 2011, there were new IT tenders in areas such as e-government and healthcare.
- In its attempts to diversify the economy, the Qatari government is undertaking massive infrastructure projects, boosting fields such as construction, transport, and increasingly, tourism.
