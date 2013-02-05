Market Report, "Qatar Shipping Report Q1 2013", Published

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Qatar Shipping Report Q1 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- The Qatari shipping sector continues to be dominated by the export of the country's key commodity, natural gas, through the export terminal of Ras Laffan. Much of this is carried by national carrier Qatar Gas Transport (Nakilat). However, the country is looking to increase its container and dry bulk shipping presence as well, through the development of the New Doha Port, which seems to be being developed with an eye towards capturing some lucrative transhipment trade. Further, Qatar is making its presence felt in foreign ports sectors and is investing in developing facilities in Egypt.
Headline Industry Data
- 2013 Port of Doha container throughput forecast to grow 4.0%, and to average 3.6% per annum to 2017 (including transferred operations to New Doha from 2015).
- 2013 Port of Doha total tonnage throughput forecast to expand by 4.4% to 8.81mn tonnes, and to average 4.2% per annum over our forecast period (including transferred operations to New Doha from 2015).
- 2013 total trade growth forecast at 4.0%, and to average 2.0% over our forecast period as gas prices fall.
Key Industry Trends
Qatar To Invest In New East Port Said Complex
BMI believes that a Qatari investment in the Egyptian ports sector will provide a boost to facilities such as East Port Said, and will be welcomed by the government. The country has been struggling with particularly low levels of foreign investment since the overthrow of former president Hosni Mubarak in March 2011. For Qatar meanwhile, the investment is in keeping with its increasingly visible presence on the world stage.
Milaha Registers 5.5% Profit Rise
Qatari shipping company Milaha, formerly known as Qatar Navigation, registered a 5.5% year-on-year (y-o-y) increase in net profit to QAR441mn (US$121.2mn) in H112, compared with QAR418mn (US$114.87mn) in H111. The company's operating profit jumped by 6.6% y-o-y to QAR320mn (US$87.96mn) in the reported period, compared with QAR300mn (US$82.44mn) in the same period a year before. Meanwhile, Milaha's operating revenues expanded by 0.4% y-o-y to reach QAR1.16bn (US$318.80mn) in H112, compared with QAR1.159bn (US$316.05mn) in the year-ago period.
