Market Report, "Qatar Telecommunications Report Q1 2013", Published

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- BMI View: Qatar's mobile sector grew strongly in 9M12 compared with the same period in the last two years. However, we retain our view that subscriptions growth will slow significantly in the coming years as a result of market saturation and operators' increasing focus of higher value offerings, including postpaid subscriptions and advanced mobile data services. We believe data services will drive growth in the telecoms sector over the next five years, a view supported by rapid investments in fixed and mobile broadband networks, the increasing availability of data-enabled mobile devices and rising demand for data services, spurred by various e-government and e-commerce initiatives.
- The mobile market grew by 2.6% in Q312 to bring total growth in 9M12 to an impressive 6.6%.
- Market weighted average mobile ARPU declined by 1.4% in Q312.
- The fixed-line market grew by 0.7% in Q312, driven by strong demand for multiplay services.
- The incumbent recorded 4.8% and 5.8% growth in fixed and wireless broadband connections respectively in Q312.
Qatar remains in third position on our RRR table this quarter, although its aggregated score increased by 3.9 points as a result to changes to our ratings methodology this quarter. Qatar scores above the regional average in four categories of our ratings table, including the highest regional score in the Country Risks category. The country's telecoms market benefits from a relatively stable political and economic environment as well as strong private consumption growth as a result of generous wage increases in 2011 and 2012.
