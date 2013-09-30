Market Report, "Qatar Water Report Q4 2013", Published

New Materials market report from Business Monitor International: "Qatar Water Report Q4 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Qatar's water sector has been the focus of extensive investment from both the Qatari authorities and international investors. Water infrastructure is well developed, particularly in comparison to other countries in the region, and with a range of projects in the pipeline in the run up to the 2022 World Cup the market is sure to keep expanding.
The water sector in Qatar is coordinated by the Public Works Authority (Ashghal), established in 2004 to oversee all infrastructure related projects and public amenities of the State. Since then the country has embarked on ambitious plans to modernise infrastructure across a range of sectors, with the number and scale of projects accelerating since the country was named as host of the 2022 World Cup.
Several high profile infrastructure improvement projects are planned or underway, including the proposed overhaul of Doha's wastewater treatment system and increases in desalination capacity. Expansion of desalination capacity is likely to remain a key focus, with financing completed in Q113 for the Ras Abu Fontas 2 desalination plant, a critical power and water project, and development of another combined power and reverse-osmosis plant at Mesaieed expected to go out to tender in 2014.
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Desalination is a key focus as Qatar has one of the world's highest rates of capita use of water. We expect however, that with a range of investments planned Qatar will benefit from a massive increase in water production over the forecast period to 2022 which will allow the country to more than keep up with a sharp increase in demand.
Recent key developments include:
- The Inner Doha Resewerage Implementation Strategy, a US$2.7bn initiative to completely overhaul the capital's sewage system, was launched in early 2013, with over 300 companies - contractors and consultants, attending the project briefing.
- A new wastewater treatment plant, offering a treated sewage effluent (TSE) pumping station, a TSE tanker filling station and a TSE long-distance transfer pipeline with a planned capacity of 7500 cubic metres per day flow went out for tender in Q213 with a contract due to be awarded by January 2014.
- The National Water Act (part of the Qatar National Strategic Plan 2011-2016) remains on track for implementation by 2016: the law aims to integrate the management system for water, raising efficiency and addressing gaps in the regulatory framework.
Key forecasts include:
- Our forecast for total water extraction in 2013 362.7mn cubic meters.
- Total waste water in 2013 is expected to reach 358.8mn cubic meters.
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