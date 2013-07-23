Market Report, "Refrigeration Appliances in Israel", Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Refrigeration Appliances in Israel", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- In September 2011, the National Infrastructure Ministry announced plans to invest NIS50 million in the replacement of refrigeration appliances, and the scrapping of models over 7-years-old. Initially, the plan was to cover 50,000 Israeli households, with a possibility of expansion in the short term. The tender to supply and distribute replacement refrigeration appliances was jointly won by Brimag Digital Age and Mini Line. Combined, these two companies supply three models from Samsung, two from...
Euromonitor International's Refrigeration Appliances in Israel report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Built-in Refrigeration Appliances, Electric Wine Coolers/Chillers, Freestanding Refrigeration Appliances, Freezers, Fridge Freezers, Fridges.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
