New Pharmaceuticals research report from Current Partnering is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- The Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cells Partnering Terms and Agreements report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the Regenerative medicine and Stem cells partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.
Trends in regenerative medicine and stem cells deals
Deal terms analysis
Partnering agreement structure
Partnering contract documents
Top deals by value
Most active dealmakers
Average deal terms for regenerative medicine and stem cells
The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter regenerative medicine and stem cells partnering deals. The majority of deals are development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors regenerative medicine and stem cells technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.
This report provides details of the latest regenerative medicine and stem cells agreements including cell therapy agreements announced in the healthcare sector.
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Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.
This report contains a comprehensive listing of all regenerative medicine and stem cells partnering deals announced since 2008 including financial terms where available including over 550 links to online deal records as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.
Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.
For example, analyzing actual company deals and agreements allows assessment of the following:
What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
What exclusivity is granted?
What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
What is the payment structure for the deal?
How aresalesand payments audited?
What is the deal term?
How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
How are IPRs handled and owned?
Who is responsible for commercialization?
Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
How is confidentiality and publication managed?
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