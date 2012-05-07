Market Report, "Regional Overview: Consumer Health Trends in Asia Pacific", published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Regional Overview: Consumer Health Trends in Asia Pacific", is now available at Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2012 -- Asia Pacific continues to deliver a wealth of growth prospects for consumer health companies and organisations. A large consumer base and untapped demand for self-care options create significant expansion opportunities for domestic, regional and multinational companies. However, regulatory hurdles, patent litigation and east versus west cultural differences pose important challenges to gaining access to the largest region in the world.
Euromonitor International's Regional Overview: Consumer Health Trends in Asia Pacific global briefing examines the size, growth trends and potential opportunities in the Consumer Health market. The strategic analyses include assessing the impacts of changing regulations, research breakthroughs and public health concerns on both the market and leading companies. Consumer attitudes towards the products and their personal healthcare needs are also explored.
Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
