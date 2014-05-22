New Insurance research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- The written premium of the Slovenian reinsurance segment increased at a review-period CAGR of 2.7%. Facultative reinsurance was the leading type in Slovenia, supported by insurers' high risk awareness and risk-management techniques. Over the forecast period, with demand for reinsurance high, insurers are expected to cede premiums to both foreign and domestic reinsurers. In addition, as Solvency II directives are expected to be implemented in 2016, the increased capital adequacy requirements are further expected to support demand for reinsurance in Slovenia. Over the forecast period, the reinsurance segment is projected to post a forecast-period CAGR of 4.9%.
Report Highlights
- Facultative reinsurance was the leading type in Slovenia, supported by insurers' high risk awareness and risk-management techniques.
- After the adoption of the euro as its currency, the country's economy grew rapidly; however, the growth was driven by an increase in debt.
- Slovenia's unemployment rate more than doubled during the review period, from 4.4% in 2008 to 8.9% in 2012, as a direct consequence of the recession.
- Slovenian insurers and reinsurers typically maintain high levels of risk management. Insurers cede premiums to both foreign and domestic reinsurers in order to diversify risk.
- Although there were no major natural disasters in the country in 2012, the November floods led to increased claims for non-life insurers.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the reinsurance segment in Slovenia:
- It provides historical values for Slovenia's reinsurance segment for the report's 2008-2012 review period and projected figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period.
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Slovenia's reinsurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2017.
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance ceded from various direct insurance segments in Slovenia and its growth prospects.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the Slovenian reinsurance segment and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Slovenian reinsurance segment
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Slovenian insurance industry and its impact on companies and the market's future
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Triglav Re, Sava Re, Swiss Re, Hannover Re
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