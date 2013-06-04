New Medical Devices research report from GBI Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- GBI Research's report "Remote Patient Monitoring Market to 2019 - Potential to Reduce Healthcare Cost Burden and Improve Quality of Care to Drive Future Growth" looks at the market, competitive landscape, and trends for the two remote patient monitoring market segments: implantable remote patient monitoring and external remote patient monitoring. The report provides comprehensive information on the key trends affecting these segments, and key analytical content on the market dynamics. The report also reviews the competitive landscape and gives a detailed analysis of each segment's pipeline products, as well as details of important M&A deals. It is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Key geographies: the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Australia and Brazil.
- Information on market size for the two remote patient monitoring market segments: implantable remote patient monitoring and external remote patient monitoring.
- Annualized market revenue data, forecast to 2019, and company share data for 2011.
- Qualitative analysis of key trends in the remote patient monitoring market.
- Information on the leading market players, the competitive landscape, and the leading technologies in the market.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the global remote patient monitoring market.
- Design and enhance your product development, marketing, and sales strategies.
- Exploit M&A opportunities by identifying the market players with the most innovative pipelines.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Identify the key players best positioned to take advantage of the emerging market opportunities.
- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying the products most likely to ensure a robust return.
- Identify, understand and capitalize on the next big thing in the remote patient monitoring market landscape.
- Make more informed business decisions from the insightful and in-depth analysis of the global remote patient monitoring market and the factors shaping it.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Medtronic, Inc., St. Jude Medical, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Honeywell HomMed LLC, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Cardiocom, LLC
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Patient Monitoring Devices Market in Emerging Countries (China, India, Brazil) to 2017 - Increasing Government Spending and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to Drive Future Growth
- Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market to 2017 - Chronic Disease Prevalence and Government Curbs on Hospital Spending to Drive the Market
- United States Patient Monitoring Market Outlook to 2018 - Fetal Monitors, Multiparameter Patient Monitoring, Neonatal Monitors, Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitors and Others
- Patient Monitoring Devices / Equipments / Systems Market (2011 - 2016)
- North America Patient Monitoring Market Outlook to 2018 - Fetal Monitors, Multiparameter Patient Monitoring, Neonatal Monitors, Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitors and Others
- Europe Patient Monitoring Market Outlook to 2018 - Fetal Monitors, Multiparameter Patient Monitoring, Neonatal Monitors, Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitors and Others
- United Kingdom Patient Monitoring Market Outlook to 2018 - Fetal Monitors, Multiparameter Patient Monitoring, Neonatal Monitors, Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitors and Others
- Germany Patient Monitoring Market Outlook to 2018 - Fetal Monitors, Multiparameter Patient Monitoring, Neonatal Monitors, Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitors and Others
- Spain Patient Monitoring Market Outlook to 2018 - Fetal Monitors, Multiparameter Patient Monitoring, Neonatal Monitors, Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitors and Others
- Italy Patient Monitoring Market Outlook to 2018 - Fetal Monitors, Multiparameter Patient Monitoring, Neonatal Monitors, Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitors and Others