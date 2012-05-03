Market Report, "Retail Forecasts H1 2012: UK Sector Summary", Published

New Retailing market report from Verdict Research: "Retail Forecasts H1 2012: UK Sector Summary"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2012 -- A unique forecasting tool providing dynamic forecasts and analysis of market demand and price pressures. This is a summary report covering total retail, sectors and channels - clothing and footwear, DIY and gardening, electricals, furniture and floorcoverings, food and grocery, health and beauty, homewares and DIY Superstores.
Report Scope:
- Brief review of economic trends and how they impact retail, explaining how we believe key economic metrics will evolve over the next two years
- Forecasts of how overall retail and retail sectors will fare over the next ten quarters, examining volume, inflation and overall growth rates
- Category level forecasts are provided to fully inform growth strategies
Report Highlights
Overall 2012 retail growth is forecast at 1.2% - the third lowest growth rate in 40 years. Best performing categories include food and grocery, clothing and footwear and health and beauty.
Home related categories will suffer the most as the housing market remains weak - furniture and floorcoverings will be the worst performing in H1 2012, followed by DIY and gardening and electricals.
Inflationary pressures ease in H1 2012. Non-food inflation is flat in Q1 and deflation returns in Q2 as the impact of the VAT rate annualises. However, pressures remain in food with inflation set to hold firm at 3.0%.
Reasons to Get this Report:
- Are we facing a double dip recession and what impact will this have on the retail sector?
- When should I plan for an economic recovery?
- Which retail sectors will perform the best through 2012-14? Which sectors should my business focus on?
- Which sectors will be most impacted by high unemployment?
