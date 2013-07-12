Market Report, "Retailing in Japan", Published

New Retailing research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- With a difficult economic situation in Japan, consumer expenditure remained modest and retail sales continued to be flat in 2012. Traditional grocery retailers continued to exit the market, as competition intensifies. Modern grocery retailers continued to launch private label products to appeal to affordability. Department stores continued to lose sales to other channels as disposable incomes have not fully recovered to pre-Lehman Brothers collapse levels and consumers looked for discounts when...
Euromonitor International's Retailing in Japan report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
