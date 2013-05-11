Fast Market Research recommends "Rigid Endoscopes Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2019" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2013 -- Rigid Endoscopes Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2019
Summary
GlobalData's new report, "Rigid Endoscopes Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2019" provides key market data on the Rigid Endoscopes market in the BRICS countries. The report provides value ($m), volume (units) and average price ($) data for each segment and sub-segment within two market categories - Traditional Rigid Endoscopes and Rigid Videoscopes. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for the overall Rigid Endoscopes market in each of the aforementioned countries. The report is also supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on key developments, wherever available.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
The emerging economies, comprising China, India, Brazil, Russia and South Africa, with a significantly large pool of under-served patients, represent the next big opportunity for the leading medical equipment and devices manufacturers. China remains the world's most populous country and is consequently home to a large patient base. The country is home to more than 120 million people who are aged 65 or older-a population in continuous need of medical care. India, the second most populous country globally, is home to 1.2 billion people, approximately 5% of which are aged 65 or older. It's estimated that shortly after 2020, India's population will surpass China, making it the most populous country in the world. As the population continues to grow and people continue to age, the underlying demand for healthcare is also expected to increase.
Scope
- Market size data for Rigid Endoscopes market categories - Traditional Rigid Endoscopes and Rigid Videoscopes.
- Annualized market revenues ($m), volume (units) and average price ($) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within the two market categories. Data from 2005 to 2012, forecast forward for seven years to 2019.
- 2012 company shares and distribution shares data for the overall Rigid Endoscopes market in each of the aforementioned countries.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Rigid Endoscopes market in BRICS.
- Key players covered include KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Olympus Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Stryker Corporation, Hangzhou Tonglu Sophisticated Endoscopes Co., Ltd. and B. Braun Melsungen AG.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Olympus Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Stryker Corporation, Hangzhou Tonglu Sophisticated Endoscopes Co., Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- South Africa Endoscopy Devices Market Outlook to 2019 - Capsule Endoscope Systems, Endoscopic Instruments, Flexible Endoscopes, Rigid Endoscopes and Others
- Rigid Endoscopes Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2017
- Flexible Endoscopes Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2019
- Middle East and Africa Endoscopy Devices Market Outlook to 2019 - Capsule Endoscope Systems, Endoscopic Instruments, Flexible Endoscopes, Rigid Endoscopes and Others
- South Africa Endoscopy Devices Market Outlook to 2017 - Flexible Endoscopes, Rigid Endoscopes, Endoscopy Visualization Systems, Capsule Endoscope Systems and Others
- Flexible Endoscopes Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2017
- Capsule Endoscope Systems Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2017
- Capsule Endoscope Systems Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2019
- Respiratory Devices Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018
- Interventional Cardiology Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018