New Construction research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2014 -- Despite a strong performance by the residential and non-residential buildings sector in Q313, we continue to expect construction activity in Malaysia to slow its pace of expansion in 2014. This is because we expect the demand for residential and non-residential buildings to fall in 2014, while fiscal concerns will continue to present financing risks for public-funded projects, particularly within the infrastructure sector. Having said that, the government has been very successful in attracting foreign and private sector parties to implement and finance its investment plans, and we believe this success is a positive tailwind for construction activity.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key developments that will impact growth:
- In September 2013, the Malaysian government stated that it will invest MYR160bn (US$49bn) in the development of the country's rail infrastructure, reports Railway Technology. The investment will be used to develop three lines of the mass rapid transit system, as well as the new Malaysia-Singapore highspeed railway line. The 330km-long line will reduce the time taken to travel between the two countries to approximately 90 minutes. The investment will be made in the period up to 2020. - - In October 2013, a consortium led by Chinese state-owned construction companies has signed the preliminary agreement with the state government of Penang to develop the state's MYR6.3bn (US $1.97bn) integrated road project, which includes Malaysia's first undersea tunnel. The consortium, known as Consortium Zenith BUCG, consists of Malaysia companies Zenith Construction, Sri Tinggi, and Juteras as well as Chinese state-owned construction companies Beijing Urban Construction Group (BUCG) and China Railway Construction (CRCC). The project will be carried out over four phases under a 30-year concession, with the consortium in charge of conducting the feasibility and environmental studies as well as designing, building and operating the different roads. The project is scheduled to start construction works in 2015 and be completed by 2025. - -
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Construction research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Brazil Infrastructure Report Q1 2014
- China Infrastructure Report Q1 2014
- India Infrastructure Report Q1 2014
- Canada Infrastructure Report Q1 2014
- Indonesia Infrastructure Report Q1 2014
- Cameroon Infrastructure Report Q1 2014
- Czech Republic Infrastructure Report Q1 2014
- Vietnam Infrastructure Report Q1 2014
- Oman Infrastructure Report Q1 2014
- Angola Infrastructure Report Q1 2014