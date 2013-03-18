Market Report, "Romania Information Technology Report Q1 2013", Published

New Computer Technology research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- BMI View: Romanian IT spending is expected to reach US$1.4bn in 2012, up 6%, with BMI downwardly revising its forecast given the expectation that domestic demand will be affected by spillover from the weak eurozone. The Romanian IT market's fundamentals of rising computer penetration, rising incomes and the effects of EU membership should support long-term expansion. Strong IT growth in 2011 means that in 2012 the reported rate of market increase was lower. Despite the economic problems, the ongoing transformation of political and economic structures will continue to provide opportunities. These should be in nearly all economic sectors, with government bodies and state-owned enterprises among the largest spenders, along with telecoms companies and banks.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Headline Expenditure Projections
Computer hardware sales: US$824mn in 2012 to US$867mn in 2013, +5% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms downwardly revised due to macroeconomic factors and Romanian demand for computer hardware will remain constrained due to continued deleveraging and rising unemployment.
Software sales: US$225mn in 2012 to US$242mn in 2013, +8% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms downwardly revised due to analyst modification and the enterprise resource planning (ERP) market is still in its early phase, where larger companies and organisations provide most demand.
IT services sales: US$313mn in 2012 to US$336mn in 2013, +7% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms downwardly revised due to analyst modification but the government has looked to EU structural funds to enable IT projects that can help generate investments and support the market.
Risk/Reward Ratings: Romania's score was 44 out of 100.0. Romania has dropped to 14th in our latest RRR table, behind Slovenia and Turkey, but still ahead of Balkan regional peers Serbia and Bulgaria. The country's IT market score was low, but the undoubted growth potential should see Romania climb up the rankings over time.
- In 2012, Romanian government spending should provide areas of opportunity. The government is faced with implementing a fiscal austerity drive, but has pledged to use EU structural funds to encourage continued information society development.
- Despite the economic problems, the ongoing transformation of Romanian political and economic structures will continue to provide opportunities. A wave of privatisations, particularly in the banking vertical, and industry consolidations in sectors such as retail will all create new demand for IT. An environment of investment in modernisation is likely to drive growth, particularly in the utilities sector, which is a spending leader.
- E-government and e-public service projects such as the E-Romania portal will help to drive ICT investment across various sectors, with an e-justice tender among projects being rolled out, supported by EU funding.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Computer Technology research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Hungary Information Technology Report Q1 2013
- Sri Lanka Information Technology Report Q1 2013
- India Information Technology Report Q1 2013
- Czech Republic Information Technology Report Q1 2013
- France Information Technology Report Q1 2013
- Colombia Information Technology Report Q1 2013
- Kuwait Information Technology Report Q1 2013
- Germany Information Technology Report Q1 2013
- Argentina Information Technology Report Q1 2013
- Singapore Information Technology Report Q1 2013