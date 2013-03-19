Market Report, "Romania Infrastructure Report Q2 2013", Published

New Construction research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
- In September 2012, Italian renewable energy company Enel Green Power announced that it had connected the 48-megawatt (MW) Moldova Noua wind farm, located at Gemenele, in Braila county in Romania, to the national electricity grid, reports Power Technology. The facility will generate 130mn kilowatt hours (kWh) and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 70,000 tonnes. In October 2012, GDF Suez Energy Romania announced that it would finish building a EUR75mn wind farm by early December 2012. Beyond this 48MW facility, the Romanian subsidiary of France's GDF Suez was also looking into the viability of additional projects, according to local CEO Eric Stab. Enel Green Power now has a portfolio of Romanian wind farms with an overall production capacity of 292MW. The company is also developing a further 206MW of new facilities within the country.
- CEZ Group announced in late November 2012 that its Fantanele/ Congealac wind farm, located in southeastern Romania on the Black Sea shore, became operational as the last wind turbine of the plant was connected. The Fantanele-Cogealac wind farm consists of 240 units of GE 2.5MW wind turbines, with a total output of 600MW; the total project cost was estimated at EUR1.1bn (CZK 27bn). The completion of the wind farm now makes it Europe's largest onshore wind farm.
- Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boyko Borisov expressed his confidence in October 2012 that the Calafat- Vidin bridge connecting his country to Romania by road and rail across the Danube would be completed by May 2013 at the latest. His announcement followed a helicopter flight he took across the bridge with his Romanian counterpart Victor Ponta, against a backdrop where there have been significant delays to completion, which had originally been scheduled for December 2010. Complications on the Bulgarian side of the construction process, which then had ramifications for the work on the Romanian side, were the key factors behind the delays. The duration of the project has spanned terms in office for five prime ministers in Romania.
- Romania's Ministry of Regional Development & Tourism announced in August 2012 that EUR68.4mn of funding had been approved for 53 new projects by the Joint Selection Committee for Hungary-Romania Cross-border Cooperation. Of these projects, 26 (accounting for a total of EUR36mn) were centred on improvements to cross-border infrastructure, including road and cycle-way improvement, and water and waste services.
